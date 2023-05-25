George Washington University Caves to Woke Mob – Unveils “Lame” New Nickname After Crybaby Students Whined the Old One was “Extremely Offensive” (VIDEO)

Credit: The George Washington University

The George Washington University (GWU) officially caved to the woke, crybaby mob Wednesday and changed its nickname.

The New York Post reported GWU will replace its “Colonials” moniker with “Revolutionaries.” GWU had been known as the Colonials since 1926.

The Washington, D.C.-based school will implement the new name during the 2023-24 academic year.

GWU said in a press release that it selected “Revolutionaries” after receiving “8,000 suggestions and 47,000 points of feedback.” The school then narrowed the list down to 10 names that “best reflected the spirit of GWU.”

The advisory committee in charge of changing “Colonials” next narrowed the options to four finalists: Revolutionaries, Blue Fog, Ambassadors, and Sentinels after consulting with students, faculty, staff, and alumni. The GWU Community rated four videos representing the four finalist names and Revolutionaries was ranked as the top choice.

Liberal NBC News “journalist” and GWU alum Chuck Todd helped the school unveil the new nickname.

GWU embarked on this process after 530 students signed a petition back in 2018. They claimed the Colonials nickname was “extremely offensive” and went on to whimper “has too deep a connection colonization and glorifies the act of systemic oppression.”

GWU President Mark S. Wrighton released a statement calling Wednesday’s official surrender “an exciting day.”

This is an exciting day for the George Washington University Revolutionaries.

A moniker must unify our community, draw people together, and serve as a source of pride. We look forward to the next steps in an inclusive process to identify a moniker that fulfills this aspiration board chair Grace Speights announced when the school initially told students they would change their name.

Many Americans disagreed, however:

One sliver piece of good news remains from this disgraceful episode: GWU said “George” (who represents George Washington in colonial attire) will remain as the school’s mascot.

But probably not for long. Give an inch to the woke mob and they will always take the entire mile.

