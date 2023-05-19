Fundraising Campaign Launched for FBI Whistleblowers Who Were Suspended Without Pay for Over a Year for “DISLOYALTY” – Please Donate

A fundraising campaign was launched for FBI whistleblowers who were suspended without pay for exposing the FBI and DOJ’s corruption.

Kyle Seraphin, a recovering FBI Agent and federal whistleblower, created a GiveSendGo campaign to help Marcus Allen and Garrett O’Boyle financially.

“We will be fighting to regain the rightful employment of “purged” conservative FBI employees who have been suspended or terminated simply for making protected disclosures in accordance with federal law and exercising their First Amendment protected rights to free speech,” the campaign read.

Adding, “This fund will be used to support 2 whistleblower families who have been suspended without pay Garret O’Boyle and Marcus Allen as seen testifying on Congress on 5/18/2023. Standing up for the America we want to live in has come at great cost to these men’s families. We are so appreciative of the outpouring of support and prayer since this journey became public. 100% of the money raised here will be split between these men to support their families as they have been without pay for nearly 300 and over 400 days respectively.”

Of the thousands of people at the FBI, who know exactly what’s going on and how corrupt it’s become, these guys had the balls to actually do and say something.

The House Weaponization Committee held a hearing Thursday on Capitol Hill. Three government whistleblowers from the FBI testified before Congress on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Chris Wray’s FBI revoked the security clearances of three agents who espoused questioned the aggressive tactics by the FBI in targeting Trump supporters, conservatives, and pro-Life Americans, according to a letter the FBI sent the subcommittee on Wednesday.

FBI agents Marcus Allen, Garrett O’Boyle, and Steve Friend had already been suspended for questioning the agency’s handling of the January 6 case and stating their beliefs that the FBI has been weaponized against conservatives.

These agents shared their concerns over the handling of January 6 cases, specifically that they were instructed to pursue “domestic violent extremism,” disregard standard investigative procedures, and pursue Jan. 6 investigations over child sex crimes which were deemed “no longer a priority.”

The whistleblowers also accused the FBI of inflating statistics on “domestic violent extremism” to align with the Biden regime’s political narrative. They did this by targeting pro-life groups, Catholics, and parents attending school board meetings to make it seem like they posed a domestic terrorist threat.

Democrats on the Committee ran interference for the FBI. The Democrat members were openly hostile to the witnesses and attacked them continuously.

Rep. Matt Gaetz called out a House Democrat for calling into question Marcus Allen’s allegiance to the United States.

“It seems to me your allegiance to the United States is pretty well established over multiple decades wearing the uniform, fighting for our country. And I am proud that you continue to fight for our country,” said Gaetz.

Below is Marcus Allen’s background:

I served honorably in the United States Marine Corps from 2000 to 2005. I was deployed to Kuwait and served two tours in Iraq and contributed to Operation Iraqi Freedom. During my deployments, I was exposed to live enemy fire on numerous occasions. Even though I served primarily in analytical and intelligence roles, I was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. I eventually joined the FBI and was Employee of the Year in 2019 in the Charlotte Field Office as the holder of a top-secret security clearance. Since 2001, I’ve been trusted with the nation’s greatest secrets. So why am I here today? Despite my history of unblemished service to the United States, the FBI suspended my security clearance, accusing me of actually being disloyal to my country. This outrageous and insulting accusation is based on unsubstantiated accusations that I hold conspiratorial views regarding the events of January 6, 2021, and that I allegedly sympathize with criminal conduct. I do not. I was not in Washington, DC. On January 6, played no part in the events of January 6, and I condemn all criminal activity that occurred. Instead, it appears that I was retaliated against because I forwarded information to my superiors and others that questioned the official narrative of the events of January 6. As a result, I was accused of promoting conspiratorial views and unreliable information. Because I did this, the FBI questioned my allegiance to the United States. I was suspended in January of 2022… I have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, which is pending, seeking to recover my livelihood and restore my good name. Recently, my counsel filed a whistleblower complaint with the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General. The complaint set forth retaliation through misuse of the security clearance process, as well as reprisal against me for making a protected disclosure. Interestingly enough, in the wake of the filing, in the wake of filing the complaint, I received correspondence from the FBI indicating that my clearance had now been formally revoked.

According to Allen, the committee should be concerned about the FBI’s use of the security clearance process to retaliate against whistleblowers.

Another whistleblower is FBI Special Agent Garret O’Boyle. He revealed in a shocking testimony that he and his family had their belongings confiscated by the FBI and were subsequently left homeless after he was suspended from the bureau for speaking out against them.

FBI Special Agent O’Boyle gave powerful testimony before the committee Thursday morning on the “weaponization of the FBI and DOJ,” stating that the organizations were weaponized against “not only [their] own employees, but against those institutions and individuals that are supposed to protect the American people.”

O’Boyle also revealed the hardships that he and his family have gone through after the FBI retaliated against him for vocalizing concerns over their apparent abuses of power.

Below is Garret O’Boyle’s background:

I’ve served my nation and community my entire adult life, first in the United States Army, then as a police officer, and lastly as an FBI Special Agent. Shortly after high school, I joined the United States Army, where I served in the infantry, and I was quickly promoted through the ranks. I deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. I served in the historic Hundred and First Airborne Division. I received the Combat Infantrymen’s Badge, which is awarded to those infantrymen who engage in ground combat with our nation’s enemies. I began the long road to becoming an FBI Special Agent, a position I once understood to be the pinnacle of law enforcement in a way to continue to serve this nation and protect and defend the Constitution. During my four years as a Special Agent, I received the highest annual review an employee can receive. I volunteered for, tried out for, and was selected for an FBI SWAT team. I also volunteered for, tried out for, and was selected for a new unit the FBI created. I also received an award for my work on an antiabortion extremism case. This smear campaign, disgusting as it is, is unsurprising. Despite our oath to uphold the Constitution, too many in the FBI aren’t willing to sacrifice for the hard right over the easy wrong. They see what becomes of whistleblowers, how the FBI destroys their careers, suspends them under false pretenses, takes their security clearances, and pay with no true options for real recourse or remedy. This is by design. It creates an Orwellian atmosphere that silences opposition and discussion. My oath, however, did not include sacrificing the hopes, dreams, and livelihood of my family, my strong, beautiful, and courageous wife, and our four sweet and beautiful daughters who have endured this process along with me in weaponized fashion, the FBI allowed me to accept orders to a new position halfway across the country. They allowed us to sell my family’s home. They ordered me to report to the new unit when our youngest daughter was two weeks old. Then, on my first day on the new assignment, they suspended me, rendering my family homeless.They refused to release our goods, including our clothes. For weeks, all I wanted to do was serve my country by stopping bad guys and protecting the innocent.

