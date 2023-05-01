From Transgender to Transable: People are Now Choosing to Identify as Handicapped (VIDEO)

Since Democrats are already changing their genders, now they can also identify as “transabled.”

The controversial social problem known as “transableism” is gaining a lot of attention these days, FOX News reported.

Transableism is a term that refers to the desire to acquire a disability through choice rather than happenstance. It is an updated term for BIID or “Body Integrity Identity Disorder” to align with today’s trans community.

According to Evolution News and Science Today, “The point of changing the identifier from a psychiatric condition (BIID) to an advocacy term (transableism) is to harness the stunning cultural power of gender ideology to the cause of allowing doctors to ‘treat’ BIID patients by amputating healthy limbs, snipping spinal cords, or destroying eyesight.”

The website added that transableism is the “next abyss.”

According to the National Institutes of Health’s website, Body Integrity Identity Disorder is a “condition in which individuals desire the amputation of one or more healthy limbs or who desire a paralysis.”

Below are some of the samples of people chose to identify as “transabled.”

