FOX News Continues to Hemorrhage Viewers Following Tucker’s Removal from Lineup

FOX News continued to lose viewers on Monday, a week after they announced they were removing Tucker Carlson from their lineup.
FOX News has absolutely FLATLINED after firing their top-rated host Tucker Carlson!
By Wednesday of last week, FOX News had lost NEARLY HALF of their audience at Tucker’s 8 PM time slot.
Tucker was averaging 3.2 million viewers a night.
On Tuesday FOX News had only 1.7 million viewers at 8 PM.
And by Friday FOX News audience sunk to 1.33 million viewers at 8 PM down from 3 million just one week ago.
On Monday, one week after Tucker’s removal, FOX News saw 1.55 million viewers at the 8 PM slot.
The audience is not coming back.
TV RATINGS: Fox News was America’s most watched cable news channel in total viewers on Monday May 1st, led by these hours:
1. The Five: @DanaPerino @GregGutfeld @JesseBWatters @JudgeJeanine @JessicaTarlov
2. @jesseprimetime
3. @Maddow
4. @BretBaier
5. @seanhannity
6. @Lawrence… pic.twitter.com/5xA2MU2Xve
— TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) May 2, 2023