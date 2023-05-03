FOX News Continues to Hemorrhage Viewers Following Tucker’s Removal from Lineup

FOX News continued to lose viewers on Monday, a week after they announced they were removing Tucker Carlson from their lineup.

FOX News has absolutely FLATLINED after firing their top-rated host Tucker Carlson!

By Wednesday of last week, FOX News had lost NEARLY HALF of their audience at Tucker’s 8 PM time slot.

Tucker was averaging 3.2 million viewers a night.

On Tuesday FOX News had only 1.7 million viewers at 8 PM.

And by Friday FOX News audience sunk to 1.33 million viewers at 8 PM down from 3 million just one week ago.

On Monday, one week after Tucker’s removal, FOX News saw 1.55 million viewers at the 8 PM slot.

The audience is not coming back.