FOX News Continues to Hemorrhage Viewers Following Tucker’s Removal from Lineup

by

FOX News continued to lose viewers on Monday, a week after they announced they were removing Tucker Carlson from their lineup.

FOX News has absolutely FLATLINED after firing their top-rated host Tucker Carlson!

By Wednesday of last week, FOX News had lost NEARLY HALF of their audience at Tucker’s 8 PM time slot.

Tucker was averaging 3.2 million viewers a night.
On Tuesday FOX News had only 1.7 million viewers at 8 PM.

And by Friday FOX News audience sunk to 1.33 million viewers at 8 PM down from 3 million just one week ago.

On Monday, one  week after Tucker’s removal, FOX News saw 1.55 million viewers at the 8 PM slot. 

The audience is not coming back.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

