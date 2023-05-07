Former Trump Aide Kayleigh McEnany to Take Over Tucker Carlson’s Former Prime-Time Slot

The ratings of Fox News following the firing of its primetime host Tucker Carlson are in, and the network appears to have cratered its own audience through the decision.

An audience of roughly 1.48 million viewers tuned in to Fox’s 8 p.m. content on Tuesday, according to Mediaite — the first broadcast of that day of the week since Carlson’s firing.

By comparison, Fox averaged 3 million viewers for “Tucker Carlson Tonight” — more than twice as many viewers.

As the search for Tucker Carlson’s permanent replacement at Fox News continues, the anchors in his old slot continue to take turns.

During the first week without Carlson, Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade filled in, followed by Lawrence Jones of Cross Country.

Next week at 8 p.m. ET, former White House press secretary and Donald Trump 2020 spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany will take over. McEnany will host for five days beginning on May 8.

“I am honored to share that I will be hosting Fox News Tonight on Fox News at 8pm ET all next week (5/8-5/12)!” McEnany announced on Twitter.

“Set your DVR. Please join me next week as we dig into the state of politics, media, culture, and faith in America!” she added.

