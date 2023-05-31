Former NYC Hotel Worker Claims Illegal Immigrant Children Are Being Allowed to Drink and do Drugs (VIDEO)

A former New York City hotel worker is making some shocking claims about what’s going on in at least one hotel being used to house illegal border crossers.

He says that there is a lot of drinking and drugging going on and that minor children are often involved.

This is a recipe for disaster.

The New York Post reports:

Migrant children in NYC left alone to drink, do drugs, ex-Midtown hotel worker says A once-trendy Manhattan hotel housing migrants has continued to descend into a “free for all” of lawlessness and violence — where children are regularly spotted intoxicated, migrants and a former employee said. One migrant father currently staying at the luxury Row NYC in Midtown described the 1,300-room hotel on Eighth Avenue, which was converted last year to help house the influx of migrants, as a “madhouse” after dark. “Come around 9 or 10 p.m., it’s crazy,” the father said. “People [are] drinking aguardiente and smoking weed outside all night since we can’t bring that in,” the exasperated parent continued. “The police have come and pushed them out some nights so now they gather at the corners.” Nearby stores and restaurants also complained about the pandemonium occurring across the street, which in recent months has hampered their tourist-reliant businesses.

FOX News has more:

Former employee reveals shocking conditions in NYC migrant hotel: ‘Free for all’ “Every day, we find about ten kids alone in their hotel rooms, either drinking or doing drugs. Weapons will be in the room. But we’re not allowed to go in there. We’re not allowed to take anything from them. It’s basically a free-for-all,” Arellano said. “Just a lot of people who are very there, they don’t appreciate what they have. And they come here with the mindset of the way they live back at their home country, and they think there’s no rules or no laws to be followed here,” he said. Incidents involving children are also common occurrences like the young girl found intoxicated in a hotel room, Arellano claims. He said hotel staff has little they can do to help much less to identify the children or their parents.

Here’s a video report:

Why is no one watching these kids?

It’s not as if their parents are busy working.