First Republic Bank Taken Over by FDIC and Sold to JPMorgan – Largest Lender to Collapse Since 2008

First Republic Bank went into FDIC receivership Sunday evening.

The bank was then sold to JPMorgan.

This is the third major bak to fail under Joe Biden’s watch in 2023.

This Cramer tweet from March didn’t age well.

FRC is new focus… very good bank — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) March 10, 2023

First Republic Bank is the largest lender to fail since 2008.

NBC News reported: