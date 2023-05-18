Fetterman Shows Up to Work Looking Like a Slob, Attempts to Speak at Press Conference on Debt Ceiling Negotiations (VIDEO)

Democrat Senator John Fetterman showed up to work Thursday morning looking like a slob in a hoodie.

Fetterman has significant brain damage after having a massive stroke last May.

He was also hospitalized for 3 months for severe depression.

The Pennsylvania senator attempted to speak at a press conference on the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations.

One look at this video and it is obvious John Fetterman is not capable of doing his job.

Fetterman on Tuesday participated in the Senate Banking Committee hearing examining the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

And it was a total disaster.

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed in March after depositors withdrew billions of dollars from the lending institution.

Fetterman participated in the hearing on the banking crisis.

Out of nowhere Fetterman began talking about the federal government’s SNAP program.