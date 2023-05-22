FDA Posts Tweet Warning about Dangers of Online Disinformation – Then Reality Comes Back Hard and Bites Them in the Horse’s Ass

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday decided it was a good day to remind Americans of the dangers of “misinformation.”
The FDA posted video of how misinformation goes viral online.
You can stop the spread of misinformation! https://t.co/JcM10Oq5DY pic.twitter.com/bzc9J3E1XA
— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) May 22, 2023
The FDA claims misinformation spreads six times faster than facts.
They ought to know.
In August 2021 the FDA posted a tweet where they claimed award-winning Ivermectin was a drug for horses and cows.
They were afraid Americans would use the cheap drug as a prophylactic toward off a serious COVID19 infection.
Of course, Ivermectin is a drug FOR HUMANS and animals and has shown amazing success in treating COVID19. Studies have shown up to an 85% improvement for patients who used Ivermectin early on.
The FDA later backtracked and later claimed not taking Ivermectin was merely a recommendation.
Outrageous! FDA Backtracks During Trial and Now Claims ‘Not Taking Ivermectin for COVID-19’ was Merely a Recommendation
It is also important to note that top FDA officials frequently go work for Big Pharma after leaving their government post.
DJTAlways posted this today.