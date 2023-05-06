FDA: More than 500K COVID Tests Should be Thrown Out Due to Bacteria Contamination that Can Cause Illness

If you think you might be unwell, a COVID-19 test can help. But there are those that could truly get you ill.

Over 500,000 home COVID-19 tests are being recalled due to the presence of possibly dangerous bacteria in the liquid solution.

In a recall announcement made this week, SD Biosensor, Inc. said that more than 40 batches of its Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Tests were affected.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has stated that roughly 500,000 of the recalled tests were delivered to CVS Health and around 16,000 were sent to Amazon.

The contaminated kits may also produce false test results.

10TV reported:

The FDA stressed that none of the recalled lots were distributed through federal testing programs or through COVID.gov.

The affected tests can be identified by the lot number on the outer packaging and should be thrown in the trash. If you have one of the recalled tests, you are urged not to pour the liquid down any household drains. The potentially harmful bacteria was found in the test tube with liquid inside (pouch 2 of the kits), according to the recall announcement. It notes that while the liquid is contained in a sealed tube, direct exposure to the liquid through misuse or spillage could potentially lead to serious illness.