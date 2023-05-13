FBI Whistleblower Says RNC and DNC Pipe Bombs on Jan. 6, 2021 Were Inoperable – Something the FBI Never Admitted to the Public

Over two years ago, on January 5, 2021, a suspect planted pipe bombs near the Washington DC RNC and DNC headquarters the night before the January 6, 2021 protests.

The culprit was caught on video but never caught by the FBI – the greatest intelligence service in the world.

The US Capitol was shut down on January 6 after the feds found the bombs near the Republican and Democrat Party headquarters.

As previously reported — A mysterious suspect planted two pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC DC Headquarters and safely detonated by a bomb squad on January 6.

The suspect planted the pipe bombs on January 5, the night before the Capitol riot.

The FBI continued to drip out new videos of the suspect who placed two pipe bombs at the DNC and RNC the night before the Capitol riot in the months following the incident.

A whistleblower stepped forward in 2022 and disclosed that the FBI was withholding information on the investigation.

In 2023 the FBI finally offered a $500,000 reward for information on the alleged bomber. Maybe they need to check who was on duty that night?

The FBI still can’t find the person. Interesting.

Now FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin says the technicians who worked on the program told him the devices were inoperable.

It was likely just a propaganda operation used to attack Trump supporters. Who would ever do such a thing?

Kerry Picket The Washington Times reported: