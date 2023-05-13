FBI Whistleblower Says RNC and DNC Pipe Bombs on Jan. 6, 2021 Were Inoperable – Something the FBI Never Admitted to the Public

Over two years ago, on January 5, 2021, a suspect planted pipe bombs near the Washington DC RNC and DNC headquarters the night before the January 6, 2021 protests.
The culprit was caught on video but never caught by the FBI – the greatest intelligence service in the world.
The US Capitol was shut down on January 6 after the feds found the bombs near the Republican and Democrat Party headquarters.
As previously reported — A mysterious suspect planted two pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC DC Headquarters and safely detonated by a bomb squad on January 6.
The suspect planted the pipe bombs on January 5, the night before the Capitol riot.
The FBI continued to drip out new videos of the suspect who placed two pipe bombs at the DNC and RNC the night before the Capitol riot in the months following the incident.
A whistleblower stepped forward in 2022 and disclosed that the FBI was withholding information on the investigation.
In 2023 the FBI finally offered a $500,000 reward for information on the alleged bomber. Maybe they need to check who was on duty that night?
The FBI still can’t find the person. Interesting.
Now FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin says the technicians who worked on the program told him the devices were inoperable.
It was likely just a propaganda operation used to attack Trump supporters. Who would ever do such a thing?
Kerry Picket The Washington Times reported:
Nearly two years ago, a person wearing a sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, a pair of Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow Nike logo, a backpack and gloves walked through Capitol Hill alleys equipped with what federal investigators say were two live pipe bombs.
Now a former FBI agent who worked on the case says the pipe bombs planted near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee a day before Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol were inoperable.
The former agent, Kyle Seraphin, said that technicians who worked in the Joint Program Office for Countering IEDs told him that the devices left at the RNC and DNC were incapable of detonating.
“The devices were primitive and had all the components you would have for a bomb, but they weren’t assembled like a real bomb,” he said. “They would have never gone off. There was no chance they could have actually detonated. So they were inert devices. They just looked good.”