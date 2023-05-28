FBI Vault Releases 408-Page Report On San Bernardino Shooting, Reveals ID Scanner for Door Was Tampered With Before Shooting, Witness Claimed There Were Possibly Three Attackers

On May 12th, the FBI quietly released a 408-page report containing details of the 2015 San Bernardino shooting that occurred at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California.

As some of you may remember back in 2015 married couple Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik killed 14 people inside the Inland Regional Center where the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health was holding their annual Christmas party event.

After the deadly shooting, Farook who worked at the San Bernardino Department of Health, and Malik proceeded to flee the scene in a rented black SUV and ended up dying in a shootout with police on East San Bernardino Avenue.

In the official FBI report it was concluded Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik were “homegrown violent extremists” and committed the terror act alone but did receive firearms from their neighbor Enrique Marquez Jr. who later pled guilty to providing material support for terrorism.

The new 408 report released by The FBI Vault contains dozens of testimonies from workers and and witnesses who survived the deadly attack.

One woman who was working in building 2 at the Inland Regional Center which is the building that faces south of building 3 where the shooting occurred, stated she noticed the ID scanner she usually used to enter her workplace was pulled out of the wall.

When an investigator asked her when was the first time she saw the scanner damaged the witness stated she was “certain” the scanner was pulled out of the wall prior to the shooting and the first time she noticed it was damaged was on the day of the shooting.

The same witness continued and told the detective she “wondered if someone may have damaged the scanner preemptively to prevent people from people being able to take cover in building #2.”

A second unnamed worker for the Inland Regional Center also stated the card reader was “tampered” with and it was pulled out of the wall before the shooting occurred.

The detective noted another “employee” told him the scanner was fixed around 10:00 am which was one hour before the shooting occurred.

The FBI has yet to address who “tampered” with the ID scanner and no video footage of the scanner being tampered with has been released to the public.

Another eye raising detail buried deep on page 394 in the report is that one witness who was a worker at the Inland Regional Counter claimed there were three subjects.

The the redacted witness stated she saw two subjects wearing all black and one subject wearing all black with red shoes flee around the corner of the building where the shooting occurred .

She noted that she was unsure if they were involved in the shooting or not.

In almost every witness account the interview session by the detectives were recorded however in the interview with the Inland Regional Center worker who stated she saw three subjects the interview was not recorded due to “complications” with the detectives’ hand held recording device.

In 2016 ABC News reported an eyewitness by the name of Sally Abdelmageed claimed she saw three attackers.

Some eyewitnesses including Sally Abdelmageed, who works at the center in San Bernardino, told the media back in December that she saw three attackers with black military attire and vests. When asked by ABC News this week about her previous comments, Abdelmageed said, "I know what I saw."

CBS News interviewed Sally Abdelmageed back in 2015.