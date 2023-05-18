FBI Agents Show Up at Childhood Home of Pro-Life Activist (VIDEO)

by

FBI agents Ashley Roberts and Kathleen Brown showed up at the childhood home of pro-life activist Elise Ketch on April 18 around 2:45 pm.

According to the Ring cameral footage obtained by the Daily Signal, the agents asked to speak with Elise Ketch.

Ketch is a member of PAAU, a progressive anti-abortion group.

“We are both with the FBI,” Ashley Roberts told Ketch’s mother. “We just need to speak with her regarding some information that was sent to us.”

“We would tell you all the information because, like I said, she’s not in any trouble, but just out of respect for her, we’d like to speak with her first,” Roberts said.

It is unclear what the FBI agents wanted from Elise Ketch.

WATCH:

Elise’s mom called her and told her the agents were at her door.

“I have two FBI agents at the door,” Elise’s mom said.

“FBI agents?? Mom, don’t tell them anything,” Elise Ketch said.

WATCH:

The Daily Signal reported:

Two agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation visited the childhood home of a pro-life activist and told the woman’s mother that they wanted to speak with her, according to footage obtained by The Daily Signal.

Elise Ketch is a member of the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, a group of mostly left-leaning activists who believe that abortion is the murder of a human child. PAAU particularly gained prominence after the group exposed the bodies of five premie-sized aborted babies, known as “The Five,” from the clinic of Washington, D.C., abortionist Cesare Santangelo.

Two agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation visited the childhood home of a pro-life activist and told the woman’s mother that they wanted to speak with her, according to footage obtained by The Daily Signal.

Elise Ketch is a member of the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, a group of mostly left-leaning activists who believe that abortion is the murder of a human child. PAAU particularly gained prominence after the group exposed the bodies of five premie-sized aborted babies, known as “The Five,” from the clinic of Washington, D.C., abortionist Cesare Santangelo.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.