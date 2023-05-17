EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani Releases Statement in Response to Sexual Abuse Charges – “I Found Out She Scammed Elderly Men – I Broke Up with Her”

A woman who allegedly “worked for” Rudy Giuliani is suing the former NYC Mayor for sexual harassment and wage theft.

Noelle Dunphy, 43, alleged in her lawsuit that Rudy Giuliani, 78, hired her in January 2019 to help him with ‘business development’ and offered her a $1 million a year salary.

Dunphy claimed in the 70-page complaint that Rudy Giuliani never paid her the salary he promised her.

Dunphy and Giuliani apparently had a “romantic relationship” while Giuliani was going through a divorce and now the woman is suing for $10 million in damages!

According to The Daily News Giuliani’s representative said he dated Dunphy for a while, but denied she was employed by him or his entities.”

On Wednesday morning, The Gateway Pundit obtained Mayor Giuliani’s first statement regarding the lawsuit.

“I dated Noelle for approximately 2 months in early 2019. I found out she was kicked out of several luxury hotels for suspicion of prostitution. I also found out that she scammed, elderly men by claiming rape. I broke up with her, and she continued to try to reach out to me. Even following me to several events and asking to take pictures. She was absolutely never employed. She illegally taped me and illegally went in my email.” – Rudy Giuliani

