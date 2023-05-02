Evanston Township High School Alters Course Description After Being Caught Pushing Segregated AP Classes

by
Evanston Township High School

 

Evanston, Illinois, a northern suburb of Chicago, is a woke utopia.

It became  the first U.S city to issue slavery reparations.

Radical abortion cult members surrounded the home of pro-life lawyer Thomas Brejcha, in Evanston in July, 2022 and damagaging Breach’s property and throwing smoke bombs.

In 2021, the school district was hit with a lawsuit alleging violations of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause as well as statutory violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The suit claimed that the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 was engaged in “treating individuals differently because of their race.”

And now,  @DanProft  shares course descriptions from Evanston Township High School’s AP classes that seem to encourage segregation.

One AP Calculus course description reads,  “This code for the course is restricted to students who identify as Black, all genders.”

The second AP course says the course is restricted to students who identify as “Latinx, all genders.”

Image: @DanProft/Twitter

 

Image: @DanProft/Twitter

 

After their woke agenda circulated online, Proft shared that E.T.H.S updated the course descriptions.  The  push to encourage segregated enrollment, however, remains. “While open to all students, this optional section of the
course is intended to support students who identily as Latinx.”

Image: @DanProft/Twitter

 

Image: @DanProft/Twitter

 

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.