EU Parliament COVID-19 Summit: “Covid-19 was an Act of Biological Warfare Perpetrated on the Human Race. It was a Financial Heist. Nature was Hijacked. Science was Hijacked” (VIDEO)

The EU Parliament held the International COVID-19 Summit III in Brussels, Belgium earlier this month.

In a recent address to the European Parliament, a US businessman specializing in patent auditing David Martin claimed that COVID-19 was not a natural occurrence but a calculated act of “biological warfare and a financial heist. Nature was hijacked, science was hijacked.”

In his presentation in front of the EU parliament, Martin argued that the pandemic we said happened in the last few years did not overnight, citing sources in the public domain.

According to him, the coronavirus was first identified in 1965 and serves as a model pathogen. In addition, they learned that coronaviruses can be modified.

“But in 1966, the very first CoV coronavirus model was used as a transatlantic biological experiment in human manipulation. And you heard the date 1966. I hope you’re getting the point of what I’m saying. This is not an overnight thing. This is actually something that’s been long in the making. A year before I was born, we had the first transatlantic coronavirus data-sharing experiment between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

According to Martin, “Later we started learning how to modify a coronavirus by putting them in animals such as dogs and pigs,” and this led to the development of the first coronavirus spike protein vaccine by the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in 1990.

However, the medical community and pharmaceutical companies quickly learned that the vaccines were ineffective.

“Because the coronavirus is a malleable model, it mutates,” Martin said. “Every medical publication concluded that coronaviruses escape vaccines because it modifies and mutates too rapidly for a vaccine to be developed.”

More from the Standard:

In 2002, a university in North Carolina initiated a study to develop an “infectious replication defective,” which Martin interpreted as “a weapon to target individuals, but not have collateral damage.” Characterizing the project as having “mysteriously preceded SARS by a year,” Martin said the coronavirus that caused the highly deadly infection was not from China and that it was “engineered” instead of naturally occurring. On Covid-19, Martin said the coronavirus – named as SARS-CoV-2 by the World Health Organization – was poised for human emergence in 2016, with a preview about an “accidental or intentional release of a respiratory coronavirus” from a laboratory in Wuhan. He said the purpose of the coronavirus “release” was to boost global acceptance on universal vaccination. Explaining the common concern among the medical industry, Martin said: “Until an infectious crisis is very real, present and at the emergency threshold, it is often largely ignored. “To sustain the funding base beyond the crisis, we need to increase the public understanding of the need for medical countermeasures, such as the pan-influenza, or pan-coronavirus, vaccine. A key drive is the media and the economics will follow the hype. “We [pharmaceutical firms] need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issue. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process,” he said.

Martin claimed that the United States “intentionally released” the Covid-19 coronavirus in Wuhan, China, with the goal of causing a global pandemic in order to increase public support for vaccines.

“This whole story started in 1965 when we decided to hijack a natural model and decide to start manipulating it. Science was hijacked when the only questions that could be asked were questions authorized under the patent protection of the CDC, the FDA, the NIH, and their equivalent organizations around the world,” he said.

