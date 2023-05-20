Elon Musk Fires Warning Shot at AP – “Either Back Up Your Claims AP with Actual Source Data or Retract Your Story”

The Associated Press (AP) has completely lost the trust of the American people. An embarrassing post sent out by the formerly great news organization’s Twitter account further illustrates why.

The AP shared a story which claimed that Twitter was failing to stop people from saying the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged.

As the nation prepares for the 2024 elections, false claims that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” continue to thrive on Twitter without being corrected, an analysis shows.

The Gateway Pundit has indefatigably reported on the rampant fraud that occurred during the 2020 Presidential Election.

Beyond the questionable ballot drops in the dark of night and the refusal by state officials to check for signature verification, there was massive collusion between Big Tech and the Deep States to censor stories unfavorable to Democrats.

Conservatives saw through the AP’s garbage immediately and unleashed a series of brutal responses.

Here are some of the best:

Then Elon Musk weighed in and sent a warning to the AP.

The corporate media has little power over the public as long as trust remains at all-time lows and speech remains at least somewhat free in America. It also never hurts to have a billionaire ally on your side as well.

