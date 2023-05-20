Elon Musk Fires Warning Shot at AP – “Either Back Up Your Claims AP with Actual Source Data or Retract Your Story”

The Associated Press (AP) has completely lost the trust of the American people. An embarrassing post sent out by the formerly great news organization’s Twitter account further illustrates why.

The AP shared a story which claimed that Twitter was failing to stop people from saying the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged.

As the nation prepares for the 2024 elections, false claims that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” continue to thrive on Twitter without being corrected, an analysis shows. https://t.co/FjsRsego3t — The Associated Press (@AP) May 18, 2023

The Gateway Pundit has indefatigably reported on the rampant fraud that occurred during the 2020 Presidential Election.

Beyond the questionable ballot drops in the dark of night and the refusal by state officials to check for signature verification, there was massive collusion between Big Tech and the Deep States to censor stories unfavorable to Democrats.

Conservatives saw through the AP’s garbage immediately and unleashed a series of brutal responses.

Here are some of the best:

The outcome of the 2020 presidential elections were influenced not only by a 4 year fake Russia Collusion hoax pushed by the media and the Democrats, but also by the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop. That’s just two of the many ways the election was rigged. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) May 19, 2023

The AP is full of shit. You’re such a shadow of your former wire service self. “The AP interrupts their regularly scheduled bullshit for a special bulletin on bullshit, followed by the latest on Russia Collusion” https://t.co/eQaaTleg2m — Rich Baris “The People’s Pundit” (@Peoples_Pundit) May 20, 2023

What part has you confused? Hillary Clinton? The fake Russian Collusion narrative? 51 ex-CIA agents who lied about Hunter Bidens laptop? Which part is confusing? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) May 20, 2023

You don’t have to believe the election was stolen to know there was substantial interference. The fact that “journalist” won’t even entertain the possibility, shows that you’re bought and paid for shills. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 19, 2023

As I write this 7.6 million views, under 8400 likes, a little over 3000 retweets. I think we can all agree nobody’s buying your LIES. pic.twitter.com/o3aAp0vExR — Heroic Triarius (@Heroic_Triarii) May 20, 2023

Then Elon Musk weighed in and sent a warning to the AP.

Either back up your claims @AP with actual source data or retract your story — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2023

The corporate media has little power over the public as long as trust remains at all-time lows and speech remains at least somewhat free in America. It also never hurts to have a billionaire ally on your side as well.