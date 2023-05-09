Elon Musk Calls The Allen Texas Mall Shooter Narrative “A Very Bad Psyop”

CEO of Twitter Elon Musk isn’t buying the latest narrative that the Allen Texas mall shooter was a neo-Nazi.

Yesterday Bellingcat journalist Aric Toler posted on Twitter photos of a Russian social media account that reportedly belonged to Allen, Texas mall shooter Mauricio Garcia.

According to Toler, Garcia’s OK.RU profile contained several pictures of Nazi symbolism and references to podcaster Tim Pool and the Libs of TikTok founder.

Elon Musk however is questioning Toler’s narrative and took to Twitter and tweeted “Didn’t the story come from Bellingcat, which literally specializes in psychological operations?”

Musk continued “I don’t want to hurt their feelings, but this is either the weirdest story ever or a very bad psyop!”

In Toler’s thread he pointed out the shooter was a fan of Tim Pool and the founder of Libs of TikTok.

The Redheaded Libertarian pointed out on Twitter that it was awfully strange that a neo-Nazi idolized Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik and Tim Pool who calls him self a centrist.

Musk thought it was “strange” too.

Bellingcat in recent years has been accused of being supported by US intelligence agencies.

Back in 2016 Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated “It’s no secret to anyone, Western journalists write openly that Bellingcat is connected to special services.”

