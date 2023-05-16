Drunk Intruder Who Entered NatSec Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Home Went Undetected by Secret Service

A drunk intruder who entered National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s home went undetected by the Secret Service.

The intrusion happened at around 3 am in late April, according to the Washington Post.

The Secret Service is conducting a thorough investigation into the security breach.

According to WaPo, there were no signs of forced entry and the intruder didn’t know who Sullivan was.

No one was injured.

“While the protectee was unharmed, we are taking this matter seriously and have opened a comprehensive mission assurance investigation to review all facets of what occurred,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in the statement to The Washington Post. “Any deviation from our protective protocols is unacceptable and if discovered, personnel will be held accountable.”

The Washington Post reported: