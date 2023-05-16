Drunk Intruder Who Entered NatSec Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Home Went Undetected by Secret Service

A drunk intruder who entered National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s home went undetected by the Secret Service.
The intrusion happened at around 3 am in late April, according to the Washington Post.
The Secret Service is conducting a thorough investigation into the security breach.
According to WaPo, there were no signs of forced entry and the intruder didn’t know who Sullivan was.
No one was injured.
“While the protectee was unharmed, we are taking this matter seriously and have opened a comprehensive mission assurance investigation to review all facets of what occurred,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in the statement to The Washington Post. “Any deviation from our protective protocols is unacceptable and if discovered, personnel will be held accountable.”
The Washington Post reported:
The U.S. Secret Service is investigating how a man entered the home of President Biden’s national security adviser in the middle of the night roughly two weeks ago without being detected by agents guarding his house, according to three government officials.
The unknown man walked into Jake Sullivan’s home at about 3 a.m. one day in late April and Sullivan confronted the individual, instructing him to leave, two of the people briefed on the incident said. There were no signs of forced entry at the home, according to one of the people.
Sullivan has a round-the-clock Secret Service detail. But agents stationed outside the house were unaware that an intruder had gotten inside the home, located in the West End neighborhood of Washington, until the man had already left and Sullivan came outside to alert the agents, the two people said.
The intruder appeared to be intoxicated and confused about where he was, according to people briefed on the incident. There is no evidence the person knew Sullivan or sought to harm him, they said.