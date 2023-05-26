Dr. Jill Channels Jeb Bush, Awkwardly Begs Audience to Clap (VIDEO)

Jill Biden on Thursday delivered remarks at the Reagan Institute Summit on Education in DC.

Dr. Jill channeled Jeb Bush and begged the audience to clap after she uttered a boring line.

“I’ve visited red states and blue states, and I found that the common values that unite us are deeper than our divisions,” she said.

“And I thought you might clap for that,” Dr. Jill said after she got nothing but crickets from the audience.

JILL BIDEN: "I've found that the common values that unite us are deeper than our divisions!" *crickets* "I thought you might clap for that!"

Reminds us of when Jeb Bush begged an audience in New Hampshire to clap during the 2016 election.

“Please clap,” Jeb said.

