Disney Begins Third Round of Layoffs – 2,500 Jobs Cut and More Coming This Summer

Disney has just launched its third round of layoffs, with 2,500 job cuts.

Despite objections from the public about pushing woke politics, the company has remained defiant, even doubling down on LGBT and social justice issues.

The people who run Disney seem to want to die on this hill and the company just might do that.

Click Orlando reports:

REPORT: Disney expected to sack over 2,500 in third round of layoffs A third wave of layoffs is taking place at Disney, expected to end with more than 2,500 staff being fired, according to CNN. The layoffs come after the company announced last week that it was canceling its $1 billion Lake Nona project and closing its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort hotel. It also follows the first round of layoffs in March and a second wave in April. While it’s not yet known which divisions will be impacted by the latest round of layoffs, CNN reported that the total number of jobs cut would is predicted to be over 6,500, nearly reaching the 7,000 goal set by Disney CEO Robert Iger. Iger announced the 7,000 job-cut figure back in February, which is part of a reconfiguration project planned to help cut back on about $5.5 billion in costs to the company.

It’s very important to note that the company is doing this to itself. They are making a choice.

Disney here’s a hint: If you don’t want to keep laying off employees stop forcing Bud Lite down families’ throats. People don’t go to the magic kingdom to see Cinderfella. How much are you getting in IRS tax breaks to stay woke? You’re going broke. https://t.co/lzXK4wSXvX — Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) May 22, 2023

Another Round of Layoffs for Disney, and Ron DeSantis Cannot Be Blamed This Time https://t.co/b4eUkIjcJt — RedState (@RedState) May 22, 2023

UPDATE: Third Wave of Disney Layoffs Commences Today, Estimate Rising from 700 to 2,500 Employees https://t.co/3jUW6Ne2iD — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 22, 2023

Disney is going the way of Bud Light.

These companies are going to learn a painful lesson.