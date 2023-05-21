Devin Nunes: Obama Knew… Obama Was Directly Involved – He Got All the Intelligence Agencies Involved in Trump-Russia Hoax But Knew It was a Lie Back in August 2016 (VIDEO)

Devin Nunes, the former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

Nunes, who discovered years ago that the Trump-Russian Collusion narrative was a Deep State plot based on no credible evidence to bring down President Trump.

The entire Trump-Russia collusion narrative was a lie. The Democrats and media knew it was a lie. We now know that the Hillary Clinton Campaign was behind the entire narrative. Democrats used this in their attempted coup of the sitting president. They jailed and bankrupted innocent men in their coup attempt.

Last Monday, Special Counsel John Durham released his final report concluding the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016, according to Just the News.

On Sunday, Devin Nunes pointed out Obama’s efforts during his presidency to spread this horrible lie about President Trump even after Trump was elected US President.

Then President Obama was lying to the press and pushing the Trump-Russia collusion lie to the public when he knew the entire narrative was a complete hoax.

Obama lied and attempted to take down his successor before he entered office!

Devin Nunes: When you see Durham go through this exhaustive three year process and actually come forth with all of this information that in any normal world, there were so many crimes committed here. And remember, don’t forget that you had Obama. You asked me, what did Obama know about this? Well, this was a stunt by the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016. It failed miserably because Donald Trump won overwhelmingly. Then what happened? Obama was directly involved because he’s the one that went back right after the election in 2016. He got all the intelligence agencies involved and they leaked out to the fake news media that, oh, the Russians must have done something and they were trying to help Trump. Obama did that, but Obama knew. We now know from Durham, Obama knew and his team knew in August of ’16 that this was a dirty trick by the Hillary Clinton campaign.

The dirtiest US President of all time – Barack Obama. We now have proof he was nothing but a criminal.

Via Sunday Morning Futures.