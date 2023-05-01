DEVELOPING: US Military is Tracking Another Mysterious Balloon

The United States military has been tracking a mysterious balloon for over a week that crossed over American territory, but its purpose and owner remain unknown, according to three U.S. officials.

Since late last week, the U.S. military has been monitoring the object, and according to one official, they have concluded that it poses no threat to air traffic or national security and is not sending out any signals, NBC reported.

U.S. officials do not believe the balloon belongs to the Chinese.

The official said that it was unclear whether the object in question was a weather balloon or something else, and that the United States retained the option to fire it down if it came too close to land.

The unexplained item flew across parts of Hawaii but did not go over any sensitive areas.

Officials have stated that the object is slowly making its way into Mexico and that it does not appear to have any sort of maneuverability.

In late January and early February, a China spy balloon crossed over Alaska and the continental United States.

The Biden regime was aware of the Chinese spy balloon in US air space since the previous Saturday, January 28th.

The Biden administration initially ignored the threat hoping the balloon would not be detected. But after amateur photographers captured the balloon flying over Montana the Biden White House had to admit they knew about the balloon.

The balloon crossed over major US military bases and missile silos.

The Gateway Pundit put together this graphic to show how many military bases were in the balloon’s path as it maneuvered across the United States.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the U.S. military had to shut down communications and movements last week as the China spy balloon flew over strategic military bases during its week-long flyover of the United States from Alaska to South Carolina. The balloon was only shot down after it went offshore. Joe Biden claimed the spy balloon gathering intel over US military bases was “not a major breach.”

After days of lying, the National Security Council finally admitted that the Chinese spy balloon was able to gather intelligence from several sensitive American military bases.