DEVELOPING: Reports of Heavy Gunfire at Pharr–Reynosa International Bridge at the US-Mexico Border – Reportedly Confrontation Between Army and Armed Civilians (VIDEO)

There have been reports of heavy gunfire along the Pharr–Reynosa International Bridge, an international bridge across the Rio Grande, along the U.S.–Mexico border. It connects the city of Pharr in the U.S. state of Texas with the city of Reynosa in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

Several people have been shot, and at least three have been killed, according to unconfirmed reports.

WATCH:

Mexican media reported that three persons have been killed as a result of a shooting that took place between armed civilians and sections of the military.

Mirror reported:

Mexican media organisation Adn40 reported: “Apparently the confrontation occurred between elements of the army and armed civilians; the preliminary balance is three alleged criminals killed.”

The bridge connects the Mexican city of Reynosa, in Tamaulipas state, with McAllen in the US.

Footage shows what appears to be Mexican army vehicles zooming past drivers cowering in their vehicles.

One witness has shared a picture of a crumpled bullet saying: “Bullets bouncing off the Reynosa-Pharr customs facility”


This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

