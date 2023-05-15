DEVELOPING: Mass Shooting in Farmington, New Mexico – 2 Officers Shot – 3 Civilians Dead – One Suspect Dead

At least one suspect is dead after a mass shooting in Farmington, New Mexico.

The ATF is on scene.

According to initial reports, 3 civilians are dead and 2 officers have been injured in the shooting.

Multiple victims have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Their condition is not known.

One suspect is dead.

“Apache and McKinley elementary schools, the Central Kitchen and the CATE Center are in an emergency lockdown.” KOAT 7 reported.

KOAT 7 reported:

Farmington Police confirm 3 civilians are dead and 2 officers were injured in an active shooting incident.

Police say there are multiple civilian victims in the shooting.

Police confirm that one suspect was confronted by officers and has been killed.

The officers who were shot are being treated for their injuries at San Juan Regional Medical Center.

Police say Dustin Avenue from Ute Street to Apache street is closed as they investigate the incident.

ATF is on the scene.

Cristina Laila

