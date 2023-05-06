DEVELOPING: Active Shooter Currently at Allen Premium Outlet Mall in Allen, Texas – Several Injuries Being Reported (VIDEO)

An active gunman opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets, resulting in multiple victims.

There have been unconfirmed reports that at least five people have been down, with 3-4 casualties.

🚨#BREAKING: Active shooter reported at Allen Outlet Mall With multiple fatalities and injuries reported 📌#Allen | #Texas Currently, A large number of Law enforcement and other agencies are responding to an active shooter at Allen outlet mall in Allen Texas with reports of… pic.twitter.com/L1SyyCEJV1 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 6, 2023

🚨#UPDATE: Police scanners are are reporting at least 5 people are down with possible 3-4 fatalities following active shooter situation at the Texas outlet mall multiple ambulance have been requested at this time pic.twitter.com/ilCjPJKdyq — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 6, 2023

