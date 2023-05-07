DEVELOPING: 7 Confirmed Dead, and 11 Injured After Car Runs into Pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas – Suspect Arrested

On Sunday morning, a car slammed into pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas, killing seven people, ABC reported.

The incident occurred about 8:30 in the morning in front of the Ozanam Center, a shelter for illegal aliens and the homeless, at the intersection of Minnesota Road and North Bernal Road.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: 7 dead, 11 injured, after a vehicle ran over pedestrians at a bus stop outside a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas. Migrants are the majority of the victims. pic.twitter.com/twTgLbszr2 — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) May 7, 2023

According to Lt. Martin Sandoval, seven people were killed on the scene, and multiple people are being treated for serious and minor injuries at the hospital.

Fox News reported that the driver of the vehicle was a Hispanic male and has been taken into custody.

According to the authorities, the driver is currently being treated at a hospital and is under 24-hour guard monitoring. Police have claimed that they are currently conducting tests to determine if there has been any drug or alcohol use.

Sandoval stated that the driver had been arrested for reckless driving. Additional charges, according to Sandoval, are imminent. He added that it’s starting to appear more and more like it was intentional.

WATCH:

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.