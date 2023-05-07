DEVELOPING: 7 Confirmed Dead, and 11 Injured After Car Runs into Pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas – Suspect Arrested

by

On Sunday morning, a car slammed into pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas, killing seven people, ABC reported.

The incident occurred about 8:30 in the morning in front of the Ozanam Center, a shelter for illegal aliens and the homeless, at the intersection of Minnesota Road and North Bernal Road.

WATCH:

According to Lt. Martin Sandoval, seven people were killed on the scene, and multiple people are being treated for serious and minor injuries at the hospital.

Fox News reported that the driver of the vehicle was a Hispanic male and has been taken into custody.

According to the authorities, the driver is currently being treated at a hospital and is under 24-hour guard monitoring. Police have claimed that they are currently conducting tests to determine if there has been any drug or alcohol use.

Sandoval stated that the driver had been arrested for reckless driving. Additional charges, according to Sandoval, are imminent. He added that it’s starting to appear more and more like it was intentional.

WATCH:

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.