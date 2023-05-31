Democrats Panicked by Possibility of Third Party ‘No Labels’ Candidate in 2024 – Believe it Would Hand the Election to Trump

No Labels is a supposedly centrist political group that launched in the 2010s. They want to run a moderate, bipartisan ticket in 2024 and that has Democrats in a panic.

Dems believe that a third party option like this would hurt Biden and hand the 2024 election to Trump.

The Democrats have spent the last five years talking about the importance of ‘our democracy’ but they don’t seem very interested in actual democracy.

NBC News reports:

The stark numbers driving Democratic panic about a third-party 2024 bid Among all the reasons Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in 2020 but Hillary Clinton didn’t four years earlier, one looms especially large for the coming presidential election: the share of the third-party vote. In 2016, 6% of all voters cast ballots for third-party and write-in candidates, with Libertarian Gary Johnson getting more than 3% of the national vote and Green Party nominee Jill Stein capturing more than 1%. But in 2020, that proportion fell to 2%. The difference effectively changed the threshold the major candidates needed to reach to win key battleground states — from 47% and 48% in 2016 to 49% and 50% in 2020. That, Democrats say, made it easier for Trump to win in ’16 but not in ’20. And the numbers illustrate why Democratic groups — eyeing a possible, if not likely, rematch between Biden and Trump — want to keep the third-party vote share as small as possible, including moving to keep the well-financed third-party group No Labels off the ballot in battleground states.

Democrats are fighting to keep them off the ballot? Isn’t that anti-democracy?

More evidence below that No Labels is not centrist, moderate or nonpartisan. No Labels has become a Republican organization that attacks Democrats with the goal of installing Donald Trump in 2024. https://t.co/WOxERn8Ws0 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 26, 2023

“No Labels is wasting time, energy, and money on a bizarre effort that confuses and divides voters, and has one obvious outcome — reelecting Donald Trump as President.”

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.)https://t.co/n8miCcStgL via @politico — Joe Trippi (@JoeTrippi) May 26, 2023

No Labels is actually a liberal group.

The featured image in this post is from a No Labels video. The slogan ‘Together We Can’ was the campaign slogan for former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick. His campaign manager, David Axelrod, went on to work for the Obama 2008 campaign, which altered the slogan to ‘Yes We Can.’