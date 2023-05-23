Democrat Rep. Jayapal Says There Will be “A Huge Backlash…in the Streets” if White House Caves to McCarthy and Agrees to Spending Cuts (VIDEO)

by

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Tuesday said there would be a huge backlash in the streets if Joe Biden bends to Speaker McCarthy and agrees to spending cuts.

According to reports, McCarthy told House Republicans on Tuesday of the debt ceiling talks: “We are no where near a deal yet.”

Joe Biden waited 97 days to engage in debt ceiling talks with House Speaker McCarthy and other congressional leaders.

The White House is facing a June 1 deadline.

There will be “a huge backlash…in the streets” Jayapal said to CNN’s Manu Raju.

In other words, there will be violence unless the Democrats get their way.

VIDEO:

McCarthy is definitely in the driver’s seat going into the debt ceiling negotiations.

According to an AP/NORC poll released Friday, a strong majority of Americans support McCarthy’s position of reducing deficit spending.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.