Democrat Rep. Jayapal Says There Will be “A Huge Backlash…in the Streets” if White House Caves to McCarthy and Agrees to Spending Cuts (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Tuesday said there would be a huge backlash in the streets if Joe Biden bends to Speaker McCarthy and agrees to spending cuts.

According to reports, McCarthy told House Republicans on Tuesday of the debt ceiling talks: “We are no where near a deal yet.”

🚨🚨NEW — WHAT @SpeakerMcCarthy JUST TOLD HOUSE REPUBLICANS … Inside a closed House GOP meeting: “I need you all to hang with me on the debt limit. “We are nowhere near a deal yet.” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 23, 2023

Joe Biden waited 97 days to engage in debt ceiling talks with House Speaker McCarthy and other congressional leaders.

The White House is facing a June 1 deadline.

There will be “a huge backlash…in the streets” Jayapal said to CNN’s Manu Raju.

In other words, there will be violence unless the Democrats get their way.

VIDEO:

Rep. Pramila Jayapal: There will be "a huge backlash…in the streets" if the White House agrees to spending cuts. pic.twitter.com/W0kgsN0EAz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 23, 2023

McCarthy is definitely in the driver’s seat going into the debt ceiling negotiations.

According to an AP/NORC poll released Friday, a strong majority of Americans support McCarthy’s position of reducing deficit spending.