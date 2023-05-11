Debt Ceiling Meeting Between Joe Biden and Congressional Leaders Postponed

Joe Biden’s debt ceiling meeting with congressional leaders was postponed until next week.

Biden was supposed to meet with McCarthy, Hakeem Jeffries, McConnell and Schumer on Friday.

The meeting was delayed until next week after a fruitless gathering in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

Congressional leaders and Joe Biden only have a few more weeks to reach a compromise until the US government defaults.

CNBC reported:

The debt ceiling meeting slated for Friday between President Joe Biden and top congressional leaders has been postponed until early next week, a source told CNBC. Biden was set to sit down with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. The leaders left their meeting on Tuesday with little progress to show but a commitment for staff members to continue to meet daily to try to reach a compromise.

Joe Biden refuses to budge.

McCarthy’s debt limit plan will eliminate Biden’s unconstitutional student loan bailout plan and slash the funds set aside for the army of IRS agents.

Biden refuses to negotiate with McCarthy.

McCarthy and McConnell spoke to the press following their fruitless meeting with Joe Biden.

“Unfortunately the president has waited 97 DAYS without ever meeting. Every day I asked that we meet and he said no,” McCarthy told reporters touting his plan. “The House has raised the debt ceiling in a responsible matter … does [Biden] not believe there’s any place we could find savings?”

McCarthy said he asked Biden numerous times to tell him which spending cuts he would be open to.

“He wouldn’t give me any,” McCarthy said.

WATCH: