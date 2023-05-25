Dean Michele Bachmann in Geneva: WHO Director Demands Sovereignty and Control Over All Member Nations Due to Global Warming Crisis

Former US Representative and Regent Graduate School Dean Michele Bachmann is attending the 76th World Health Assembly this week in Geneva, Switzerland.

Michele joined Steve Bannon again on Wednesday to discuss the meetings on The War Room. According to Michele, the UN, World Health Organization (WHO), Bill and Melinda Gates Society, and World Trade Organization are all represented at the meetings this week.

Michele told Steve they are not even hiding their intentions during their meetings. Michele told Steve earlier today that WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who lied to the world about the COVID19 pandemic origins and mortality rate, is demaning the WHO hold “sovereignty” over all member nations due to the global warming climate crisis.

Joe Biden joined the WHO after President Trump withdrew the US from the failed organization during his administration.