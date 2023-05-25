Dean Michele Bachmann in Geneva: WHO Director Demands Sovereignty and Control Over All Member Nations Due to Global Warming Crisis

Former US Representative and Regent Graduate School Dean Michele Bachmann is attending the 76th World Health Assembly this week in Geneva, Switzerland.
Michele joined Steve Bannon again on Wednesday to discuss the meetings on The War Room. According to Michele, the UN, World Health Organization (WHO), Bill and Melinda Gates Society, and World Trade Organization are all represented at the meetings this week.
Michele told Steve they are not even hiding their intentions during their meetings. Michele told Steve earlier today that WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who lied to the world about the COVID19 pandemic origins and mortality rate, is demaning the WHO hold “sovereignty” over all member nations due to the global warming climate crisis.
Joe Biden joined the WHO after President Trump withdrew the US from the failed organization during his administration.
Dean Michele Bachmann: Well, what we need everyone in Congress, in the Senate to do, quite frankly, is get the United States out of the World Health Organization. And I appreciate the defunding. That’s a great thing that Donald Trump did. But we also need to follow Donald Trump’s example and get the United States out. It’s the only way we’re going to get away from their plans to create a platform for global governance.
Today was the Sustainable Roundtable at the World Health Assembly on Climate Change. And so, believe it or not, the centerpiece of today was forcing all these delegates to listen to none other than John Kerry from the United States. He was introduced by his daughter, Dr. Vanessa Kerry, who, by the way, is the head of the Global Seed Foundation, and she is a recipient of millions of dollars from the Clinton Health Initiative. So there’s this incestrous relationship of organizations and money. But the big thing today is this the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said that the climate crisis is a health crisis. He said the climate crisis is their priority. Climate is the number one mission of health care. So one of the doctors in charge of the environment and climate at the World Health Organization said very clearly that we were focused on infectious diseases, but now we’re going to be moving away from infectious diseases, and we’re going to focus now on climate change.
So all of these climate change people who saw they were going to establish global government through climate change, now they see after the pandemic, and that works so well for the World Health Organization to try to control people’s lives.
Now they see that the platform, if you will, for global government is coming through health care. So the climate change people are jumping square in. They were given the centerpiece stool today, if you will. They were all cheered by the head, Tedros Ghebreyesus, saying the same thing that John Kerry was saying. And John Kerry said, well, I never thought about health care before. I never thought health care had anything to do with climate change until my daughter Vanessa, his 46 year old daughter, taught him to turn on the light bulb and realize that really the centerpiece of health care is climate change and that climate change causes the health care problems in the world. That’s what was stated today.