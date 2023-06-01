Dawson’s Creek Actor James Van Der Beek Blasts the Democrats for Joe Biden’s Refusal to do a Primary Debate (VIDEO)

James Van Der Beek, star of the late 1990s TV drama ‘Dawson’s Creek’ recently shared a video on social media where he slams Biden and the Democrats over Biden’s refusal to participate in a Democrat primary debate.

In the video, the actor seems to question who is actually running the country and suggests that the DNC is thwarting democracy.

It looks like he might be having a red pill moment.

FOX News reported:

Actor James Van Der Beek bashes DNC for refusing to hold Biden debate: ‘How is this a democracy?’ Actor James Van Der Beek blasted the Democratic National Committee for planning on foregoing primary debates between President Joe Biden and other presidential contenders for 2024. “I mean, what the hell? How is this a democracy?” Van Der Beek said in a viral TikTok filmed on Memorial Day with over 49,500 likes. “I cannot get over the fact that the Democratic National Committee is saying there will not be a debate to decide the nominee for president. Are you f—ing kidding me? There’s no debate?” Van Der Beek said. “There’s no debate over an 80-year-old man who, if he lives, will be the oldest sitting president in the history of the country? And if he doesn’t live, has a vice president whose approval rating is worse than his?” he added, taking a shot at Vice President Kamala Harris… “This guy has obviously declining mental faculties,” the actor said. “You’re putting him up in front of a podium with flashcards telling him who to call on and what the questions are going to be. And you’re telling us there’s no debate? What about the will of the people?”

Watch the video below:

Actor James Van Der Beek posted a video on Instagram TORCHING the DNC for not allowing Biden to be challenged on a 2024 debate stage: "If he doesn't live, [he] has a Vice President whose approval rating is worse than his…This guy has obviously declining mental faculties…" pic.twitter.com/zMxMdrRx2i — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 31, 2023

If Biden and the Democrats are losing Hollywood liberals like Van Der Beek, they’re in serious trouble.

Expect the left to try to destroy this actor now, for speaking his mind.