“Of Course No One Will Blame Me!” – Joe Biden Blasts Peter Doocy on Debt Ceiling Talks and Looming Default (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Sunday held a press conference in Hiroshima, Japan after meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, Japanese PM Kishida Fumio and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol.

Of course he called on a list of pre-approved reporters.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden if he will be clamed if the US defaults.

Debt ceiling talks are on hold over “unreasonable” White House demands as a default looms.

Joe Biden waited 97 days to engage in debt ceiling talks with House Speaker McCarthy and other congressional leaders.

We are days away from the US government defaulting and Joe Biden refuses to budge after House Republicans passed a resolution.

Biden cut his Japan trip short to address the looming default.

“Do you think that if there is a [debt ceiling] breach, nobody is going to blame you?” Peter Doocy asked Biden.

“Of course no one will blame me. I know you won’t. You’ll be saying Biden did a wonderful job!” Biden said. “On the merits, based on what I’ve offered, I would be blameless.”

It’s never Biden’s fault. Just ask Biden.

WATCH: