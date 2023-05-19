Conservative Wyoming Rep. Harriet Hageman Goes Off on ‘Corrupt’ FBI and DOJ at Whistleblower Hearing: ‘I Will Name Names’ (VIDEO)

Harriet Hageman, the conservative Republican who replaced Liz Cheney to represent Wyoming in Congress, went off on the ‘corrupt’ FBI and DOJ during the whistleblower hearing on Thursday.

She said that she would name names, and she did, immediately naming Christopher Wray of the FBI and Merrick Garland of the DOJ, and accusing them of corruption.

This woman is such an immense improvement over Liz Cheney.

Townhall has details:

‘I Will Name Names’: Congresswoman Calls Out ‘Corrupt’ Christopher Wray, Merrick Garland In an at-times chaotic House Judiciary Committee hearing on the weaponization of the federal government, U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) was not afraid to “name names” when it comes to the corrupt leaders within the administration of President Joe Biden. “To be blunt, the leadership of the FBI and DOJ are corrupt,” Hageman said. “I will name names: Christopher Wray and Merrick Garland are corrupt. They know it, we know it, and the American people know it,” she added. Citing “fundamental changes” made to the culture of the FBI and DOJ, Hageman explained how those changes have “led to the political capture of our flagship law enforcement agencies” and allowed Democrats to use them as their “personal political hacks.” “As the DOJ and FBI have become more political, they have amassed more power,” Hageman continued. “And as they have amassed more power they have become more political.” That “vicious cycle,” she argued, “must be stopped.”… Presciently, Hageman warned the whistleblowers that Democrats would “not focus on the substance” of their testimony or “engage in a discussion about how to protect our constitutional rights and institutions from the tyrants who are running these agencies.”

In the video, which you can watch below, Hageman does an outstanding job of explaining how we have come to this point, and what must be done going forward:

Congratulations to the people of Wyoming for electing Hageman. She is doing an outstanding job of representing her state and the interests of conservative Americans.