Conservative Parties Rock Socialists and Score HUGE Wins in Spain Elections – Populist Vox Party Triples Its Seats

Conservatives and populists won big in the Spanish elections on Monday.

The Spaniards finally dumped their the Socialist radicals who have led the country for years.

The socialist party lost 11 out of their 22 big city mayors and the radical left lost several seats in parliament.

Euractiv reported:

Spain’s conservative Popular Party (PP/EPP) got the most votes in seven of the country’s 10 big cities in Sunday’s local elections, obtaining pluralities or majorities in Madrid, Valencia, Sevilla, Zaragoza, Malaga, Murcia and Palma. However, it would have to forge coalitions with the far-right party VOX in some regions.

The PP gains, if replicated in the general election due in December, could unseat the current left-wing coalition of the socialist party PSOE (S&D) and Unidas Podemos (EU Left), although if the conservative party wants to take control of the regions – known as autonomous communities – it will presumably have to form a coalition with the far-right VOX, EFE reported.

With the decline in popularity of the left-wing Unidas Podemos and the centrist Ciudadanos (Citizens), with the PP evidently taking the latter’s seats on the councils, Spain appears to have largely returned to a two-party system where the PSOE and PP hold sway over other groups on the left and right.

Here is an impressive video by VOX party released before the elections on Monday.

