Conservative Actor Scott Baio Leaves Crime-Ridden California for New Home in Florida

Actor Scott Baio has left California behind for a new home in Florida.

Like many others, the conservative, Trump-supporting Baio got tired of the high crime, and taxes, of California. Scott went on with Maria Bartiromo this week to tell about his move to Florida. Baio says Florida feels like America did 15 years ago.

California has been bleeding population for two consecutive years now.

Breitbart News reports:

Scott Baio Family Living in Florida After Ditching Hollywood over Homelessness, Rampant Crime Happy days are here again for Scott Baio. After the actor declared last week he had had enough of California and was leaving with his family he has landed in Florida and declared that is now his new home. The Charles in Charge star, 62, announced he was leaving Los Angeles after 45 years citing its left-wing politics, and the crime, the homelessness, the lawlessness, among a litany of other societal woes, as Breitbart News reported. Then on Tuesday he retweeted his own tweet from April 20 outlining, “Living our best life in Florida,” alongside a photo of his wife and him on a beach. He further changed his Twitter bio location to Florida. Wife Renee Sloan and their daughter Bailey also upped sticks and headed for the West Coast to keep the family unit as one.

It looks like Mr. Baio is happy with his decision.

Living our best life in Florida. pic.twitter.com/bTIKUmZRmB — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) April 20, 2023

More from FOX News:

He told Fox News’ Jesse Watters Tuesday he’s watched Southern California devolve into a “third-world country” in the last 45 years “between the homeless defecating on the sidewalk, doing drugs on the sidewalk in the middle of the day, illegal aliens all over the place, laws means nothing, crime is out of control, graffiti on everything and all my tax dollars I don’t know what they go for. “I’ve been in California a very, very long time, and it’s so sad to me. I’ve got family, and I’ve got friends there, and I didn’t want to leave, but I’ve been pretty much forced out.”

He will be better off and much happier in Florida.

It’s sad what the left has done to California.