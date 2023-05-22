Conservative Actor James Woods Has BRUTAL Response to Trans Biden Official Rachel Levine for Posting “Cringe” Photo – Levine Also Breaks Office Policy

U.S. Secretary assistant secretary for health Rachel Levine, a biological male pretending to be female, thought it would be a good idea last Thursday to push additional vaccine shots on the American people.

Levine posted what is being called a “cringe” photo on Twitter showing him getting injected with a COVID vaccine while wearing a skirt.

Here was his message:

Now that I am 65, I followed [the CDC’s] new recommendation allowing an additional updated (bivalent) vaccine dose for adults ages 65 years and older,” Levine wrote. “This also allows more flexibility for healthcare providers to administer additional doses to immunocompromised patients as needed.

The photo went completely viral on Twitter, racking up 2.4 million views. While at first glance this would appear good news for Levine, the massive response was likely in reaction to conservative actor James Woods’ brutal reply to the bizarre post.

If ever one photo captured the madness of the COVID era, “might it be the leading male health officer of the United States wearing a skirt and getting injected in what appears to be a pediatric setting?

Levine has blocked Twitter users from commenting on the vaccine post before getting completely ratioed.

A Twitter user uncovered another humiliating factoid in Levine’s photo. The clueless individual who shot the picture accidentally ratted out Levine for breaking office policy.

A sign behind Levine clearly reads: “no camera, no cell phone, no video.”

I love how whoever took this absurd photo of Rachel Levine completely broke office policy. Nothing like adding in some solid irony while embarrassing yourself in front of the world… pic.twitter.com/xTVpIi7dFf — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) May 20, 2023

Here is a better look.

Rules are only for the little people according to the Biden regime.