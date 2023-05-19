A Confused Joe Biden Uses Cheat Sheet at Working Lunch with G7 Leaders

by

Joe Biden arrived in Japan on Thursday to attend the G7 Summit with other world leaders.

80-year-old Joe Biden looked confused as he greeted the world leaders in Japan on Friday.

At one point Biden slipped on concrete steps and almost fell.

WATCH:

Biden, with his mouth agape, shuffled over to a photo op with Macron, Trudeau and other leaders.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH:

Biden had to use a cheat sheet to get through his working lunch in Hiroshima.

The cheat sheet included talking points about Biden’s “CHIPS Act” and “Inflation Reduction Act.”

Biden boasted about the US’s “Climate commitments” to the G7 leaders.

Joe Biden cannot speak without his cheat sheets and far-left ‘reporters’ think this is normal.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.