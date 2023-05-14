Comer Says He is Going to Drop a Bomb and Reveal Who in the White House is Intimidating Biden Crime Family Whistleblowers (VIDEO)

House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) appeared on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with host Maria Bartiromo to discuss the Biden Crime Family.

Last week Comer identified the NINE Bidens who are implicated in the corruption.

“Bank records show the Biden family, their associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies,” Comer said.

“Joe Biden’s son. Joe Biden’s brother. Joe Biden’s brother’s wife. Hunter Biden’s girlfriend/Beau Biden’s widow, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife. Hunter Biden’s current wife. And 3 children of the president’s son and the president’s brother. So we’re talking about grandchildren – a grandchild. That’s odd. Most people that work hard every day a grandchild doesn’t get a wire from a foreign national,” Comer said.

Comer told Maria Bartiromo about the NINE Biden family members who received foreign payments totaling more than $10 million.

James Comer then dropped this bomb — The informant on the Biden family has gone missing.

“9 of the 10 people that we’ve identified… they’re 1 of 3 things: They’re either currently in court. They’re currently in jail. Or they’re currently missing,” Comer said.

Comer added, “We have people who want to come forward, but honestly, Maria, they fear for their lives – not only are the Biden lawyers and the Biden White House intimidating them, the media is trying to intimidate and discredit them.”

“This is stunning that some people are missing,” Maria Bartiromo said.

Maria Bartiromo asked Comer if he knew who in the Biden White House was intimidating the informants and whistleblowers.

“Do you know?” Bartiromo asked Comer.

“I do know. We’re saving that for a later time,” Comer said.

VIDEO: