CLASSY: Alec Baldwin Allegedly Called a Server a ‘Peasant’ at Gala After Scolding Her

A woman who waited on Alec Baldwin at an elite gala last week is claiming that the actor scolded her and called her a “peasant” as she walked away.

Is there anyone in Hollywood who is more obnoxious and has been given more chances than Baldwin?

You would think that the movie set shooting would have made him a bit more humble and introspective, but apparently it did not.

The New York Post’s Page Six reports:

‘Bitter’ Alec Baldwin called me a ‘peasant’ while berating me at gala: server The server who was allegedly berated by Alec Baldwin at the 2023 PEN America Spring Literary Gala last week claims he called her a “peasant” as she walked away. The woman — who does not wish to be named — tells Page Six the alleged incident began when the “30 Rock” alum was blocking the servers’ path as dinner was starting to be served. “I’m a sweep leader,” she explains, “which means I basically tell the waiters when to put down the plates and we have to do it in a certain order.” “I was going to feed the head of the table but that’s who he was talking to, so I go up to him and I say, ‘I’m sorry sir, but we’re going to have servers walking through the tables here in a minute.’” She adds that she understood Baldwin, 65, wanted to schmooze with his pal but “me and my servers have a job to do.” She says the comment set the hot-headed actor off.

He seems like a very nasty person.

TEMPER TANTRUM: Alec Baldwin was accused of berating a female server at the 2023 PEN America Spring Literary Gala. https://t.co/TplFLpZImJ pic.twitter.com/jdRrtLGkEj — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) May 23, 2023

You can murder a woman, berate waitstaff, and beat up reporters regularly, but if you made fun of Trump on TV, you are welcome in high society forever.https://t.co/ycePgfd0Je — Seth Barron (@SethBarronNYC) May 22, 2023

The “man” who has a history of berating women, even his daughter still gets accolades from the Hollywood left. The shooter needs a good wall to wall counseling. “Alec Baldwin allegedly called server a 'peasant' after 'scolding' her at gala https://t.co/iXc2KZ0lg1 — 🇺🇸James Lee🇺🇸 (@leepd84) May 22, 2023

The guy needs anger management counseling.