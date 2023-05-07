Chicago Reporter Exposes Luxury Hotel is Open to Illegals Only, Closed to Americans

Chicago reporter William Kelly joined Fox & Friends after exposing a luxury hotel on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile is closed to Americans. Only illegals are allowed.

Kelly recounted his hostile interaction with hotel staff at the Inn of Chicago who would not provide information and told him he “was not welcome because he wasn’t a ‘resident’ at the hotel.”

The hotel’s website states that they are closed for reservations until July, 2023.

A big THANK YOU to @FoxFriendsFirst for helping to put a spotlight on a Magnificent Mile migrant hotel in downtown Chicago. I was refused entry to the hotel and was told the hotel was “closed for you” and only “residents” were permitted inside. What is this “hotel” owner trying… pic.twitter.com/T67j1jR8cA — Reporter William J. Kelly #thatreporter (@Williamjkelly) May 5, 2023

Fox News reports:

“It is very disturbing,” Kelly told co-host Ashley Strohmier Friday. “This is right off of Michigan Avenue. We already have the retailers fleeing due to violent crime. Tourists obviously have flatlined in the city of Chicago. Hotels are struggling, and this luxury hotel is apparently being used to house migrants.” “The city of Chicago isn’t talking about this at all, so Chicago residents are being kept completely in the dark,” he continued. “We really have a ticking time bomb here, something… tragic could happen at the hotel. Something could spill out onto Michigan Avenue. We are entering Chicago’s notorious murder season, and we already have an out-of-control crime problem. The police are understaffed, and our new mayor doesn’t seem to have a plan.” Kelly pressed the individuals, arguing the location was a hotel and he saw other people go inside, but one employee said “you cannot come in,” and after further dialogue said, “It’s closed for you.” “It’s a private area, so therefore it’s private,” one person said. “You’re not a resident here.” Kelly said the hotel is completely closed to public. He said after speaking with migrants, he found that a majority of the individuals are from Venezuela. ******** “The real questions that I have are the people who are in a very secretive way trying to corral these migrants, and also how quickly they turn hostile,” Kelly said. “That was the other thing that kind of shocked me was their attitude that Chicagoans almost have no right to know. They have no right to ask any questions, and the second I even asked my very first question before I even attempted to enter the hotel, they called 911.”