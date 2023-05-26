Celine Dion Cancels ALL Concerts Due to Worsening Neurological Disorder “Stiff Person Syndrome”

In December Canadian singer, songwriter Celine Dion, 54, revealed that she has a rare and incurable neurological disease.

Celine Dion said she is suffering from a disorder called the ‘stiff person syndrome.’

Recall, Celine Dion in January 2022 was forced to cancel the remaining shows of the North American leg of her “Courage World Tour” due to her health problems.

Celine Dion had been experiencing “severe and persistent muscle spasms” that prevented her from performing.

On Friday Celine Dion canceled all of her concerts as her condition deteriorates.

