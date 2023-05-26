Celine Dion Cancels ALL Concerts Due to Worsening Neurological Disorder “Stiff Person Syndrome”

In December Canadian singer, songwriter Celine Dion, 54, revealed that she has a rare and incurable neurological disease.
Celine Dion said she is suffering from a disorder called the ‘stiff person syndrome.’
Recall, Celine Dion in January 2022 was forced to cancel the remaining shows of the North American leg of her “Courage World Tour” due to her health problems.
Celine Dion had been experiencing “severe and persistent muscle spasms” that prevented her from performing.
On Friday Celine Dion canceled all of her concerts as her condition deteriorates.
Variety reported:
Celine Dion has canceled all 2023 and 2024 dates on her “Courage” world tour due to her ongoing struggle with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome. The dates had been rescheduled from 2022.
“It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour,” she wrote in a social media post Friday. “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again! – Celine xx…”
Tickets purchased for the forty-two cancelled dates will be refunded via the original point of sale. For further ticket inquiries or options, ticketholders should reach out to their original point of purchase.