CBP Officers Intercept Bomb at US-Mexico Border

An improvised bomb was intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Friday at U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona.

During a routine check at the Douglas, Arizona, port of entry, CBP officers discovered an improvised explosive device (IED) bound for the United States.

“The improvised explosive device was intercepted during secondary inspection by CBP officers at the Douglas, Arizona POE on May 6th,” News Nation correspondent Ali Bradley tweeted.

She added, “The IED was made using an M&M container with electrical tape. Blue and red wires were exposed at the end of the container.”

Border Patrol turned over the device to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and Homeland Security is leading the investigation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released the following statement:

On May 6, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the Area Port of Douglas, Arizona conducting secondary vehicle inspections encountered a destructive device. Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) was contacted to inspect the device. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) was contacted and responded to the port to interview the subject. A complete search of the vehicle was conducted after AZDPS had removed the destructive device with no additional items located. Please contact HSI and AZDPS for additional information.

