CBP Officers Intercept Bomb at US-Mexico Border

An improvised bomb was intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Friday at U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona.

During a routine check at the Douglas, Arizona, port of entry, CBP officers discovered an improvised explosive device (IED) bound for the United States.

“The improvised explosive device was intercepted during secondary inspection by CBP officers at the Douglas, Arizona POE on May 6th,” News Nation correspondent Ali Bradley tweeted.

She added, “The IED was made using an M&M container with electrical tape. Blue and red wires were exposed at the end of the container.”

Border Patrol turned over the device to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and Homeland Security is leading the investigation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released the following statement: