Canadistan Is Out of Control: New Survey Shows Growing Population Support for Euthanizing the Poor and Homeless – Number of Assisted Suicides Skyrockets Ten-Fold in Half a Decade to 10 Thousand People

The culture of death is creeping in many countries of the world. One of the most disturbing manifestations of this culture, along with abortion, is the rapid spread of Euthanasia and ‘assisted suicide’ in the last decade.

Nowhere is the lunacy of such policies showing its true face than Canada. The Justin Trudeau regime is taking the country right into a dystopian situation that is normalizing policies that allow (and encourage) people to make recourse of ‘Medical Assistance in Dying’ not because they have a terminal and painful disease or medical condition, but simply because they are poor and homeless.

National Post reported:

“One third of Canadians are apparently fine with prescribing assisting suicide for no other reason than the fact that the patient is poor or homeless. The results were contained in a recent Research Co. poll probing just how comfortable Canadians were with the current state of the country’s MAID (medical assistance in dying) regime. Starting in March 2021, Canada became one of only a handful of countries to legalize assisted suicide even in instances where a patient does not have a terminal illness. Ever since, a Canadian can be approved for MAID simply for having a ‘grievous and irremediable medical condition’.”

The Research Co. poll found that 73 per cent of respondents favored the current MAID regime, and only 16 per cent opposed it.

Many Canadians also favored assisted suicide in cases where no medical condition of any kind was present.

In 2016, on the first year of the assisted suicide bill, 1,018 people were euthanized, mostly cancer patients. In 2021, Canada recorded shocking numbers: 10,064 medically assisted deaths – a tenfold increase in half a decade: Canadistan is out of control.

Spectator reported:

“Since [2021], Canadian law, in all its majesty, has allowed both the rich as well as the poor to kill themselves if they are too poor to continue living with dignity. In fact, the ever-generous Canadian state will even pay for their deaths. What it will not do is spend money to allow them to live instead of killing themselves.”

Initially, the legislation allowed euthanasia only for those suffering from a terminal illness whose natural death was ‘reasonably foreseeable’.

The Slippery slope soon came into view, with Bill C-7, a law which repealed requirement that the condition should be ‘terminal’. Now, illness or disability which ‘cannot be relieved under conditions that you consider acceptable’, is deemed reason enough.

Spectator: “Perhaps, like many doctors, journalists are afraid of being accused of being ‘unprogressive’ for questioning the new culture of death, a fatal accusation in polite circles.”

Since mid-March 2023, a person whose sole affliction is a mental health condition is eligible for assisted suicide. Absurd? Here’s the actual kicker: ‘conditions include issues that could leave a person suicidal – like depression and post traumatic stress disorder – but also include autism, ADHD, eating disorders and internet gaming disorder.’

Dr Trudo Lemmens, University of Toronto, on DailyMail: “Imagine that being applied in the context of mental health. You have a person suffering severe depression, seeks help from a therapist and is offered the solution of dying.”