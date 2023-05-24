Hah! Elon Musk Agrees to Hold Unscripted Twitter Space with Joe Biden – And Musk Agrees to Hold a Twitter Space with Trump and RFK Jr. Too!

Joe Biden completely lost.

On Monday news broke that Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his run for President during a Twitter Space conversation he has scheduled with Elon Musk on Wednesday.

Following this news, Wall Street Silver responded to Twitter influencer ALX that that President Trump and Robert Kennedy Jr. should also do a Twitter Space with Elon Musk.

Elon Musk agreed.

And now there are calls for Joe Biden to sit with Elon Musk on a Twitter Space.

Elon Musk responded, saying, “Happy to do it.”

It will never happen.

