Hah! Elon Musk Agrees to Hold Unscripted Twitter Space with Joe Biden – And Musk Agrees to Hold a Twitter Space with Trump and RFK Jr. Too!

On Monday news broke that Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his run for President during a Twitter Space conversation he has scheduled with Elon Musk on Wednesday.

BREAKING: Elon Musk confirms reports that he will be holding a Twitter Space with Ron DeSantis tomorrow with “real time questions and answers” pic.twitter.com/pd3pSTyobQ — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 23, 2023

Following this news, Wall Street Silver responded to Twitter influencer ALX that that President Trump and Robert Kennedy Jr. should also do a Twitter Space with Elon Musk.

Elon Musk agreed.

And now there are calls for Joe Biden to sit with Elon Musk on a Twitter Space.

Elon Musk responded, saying, “Happy to do it.”

It will never happen.

Via Midnight Rider.

