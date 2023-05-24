Hah! Elon Musk Agrees to Hold Unscripted Twitter Space with Joe Biden – And Musk Agrees to Hold a Twitter Space with Trump and RFK Jr. Too!

On Monday news broke that Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his run for President during a Twitter Space conversation he has scheduled with Elon Musk on Wednesday.
BREAKING: Elon Musk confirms reports that he will be holding a Twitter Space with Ron DeSantis tomorrow with “real time questions and answers” pic.twitter.com/pd3pSTyobQ
— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 23, 2023
Following this news, Wall Street Silver responded to Twitter influencer ALX that that President Trump and Robert Kennedy Jr. should also do a Twitter Space with Elon Musk.
Elon Musk agreed.
And now there are calls for Joe Biden to sit with Elon Musk on a Twitter Space.
Elon Musk responded, saying, “Happy to do it.”
It will never happen.
Via Midnight Rider.