Bus Driver Fired from Job After He Shoots Rider Who Pulled a Gun on Him and Threatened to “Pop Your A**” – With Video

A Charlotte bus driver got in a shootout with a passenger after the passenger threatened him with a gun.

The driver pulled is own gun and fired at the man, Omar Shariff Tobias, a convicted felon with a gun.

Tobias was shot in the midsection and fled the area.

The Charlotte bus company fired the driver saying, “We don’t want anyone possessing weapons on our vehicles.”

The company does not want their drivers to be armed. What a dangerous response.

ABC Local reported: