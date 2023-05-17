Brutal Fight Breaks Out at Disney World – Brawl Allegedly Started Over a Photo Op (VIDEO)

A massive brawl broke out between two families at Walt Disney World around 2:30 pm Monday according to FOX 35 Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff’s office said the fight began when one family was asked to move in order to allow room for a separate family to take a picture by the park’s 100th anniversary sign.

According to police officials, a larger family stood in the area where the other family was standing to take a photo.

FOX 35 Orlando reports following the request, one family member then punched another member of the other family in the face.

An all-out brawl then ensued.

WATCH:

The footage begins with three individuals pushing one another before other family members jump in. Each one throws multiple punches and wrestles with one another.

One man is brought to the ground and is pinned down by other family members. Two other men arrive drag him on the ground and rain blows on him.

Another family member standing with a little girl then joins the brawl. The families continue to beat the tar out of each other.

Disney workers and security guards eventually arrive to break up the fight. All told, roughly ten people participated in the ruckus according to the Daily Mail.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that at least one person received medical treatment after the fight, but that they declined to press charges. Two people from the larger family were forced to leave Disney World.

This is not the first brawl to occur at the park. Another brawl broke out last July between two families in the Fantasyland area of Disney World, resulting in one person being hospitalized.