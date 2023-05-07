Bridgerton Star Adjoa Andoh Stunned to Discover British Royal Family is “Terribly White”

Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh joined ITV during coverage of King Charles III’s coronation celebration.

During the balcony moment, when the entire royal family gathers on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the crowd, she shared her apparent surprise that the Royal Family is …..white.

She remarked, “We have gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to a terribly white balcony. I am very struck by that.”

The program’s hosts, Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham, seemed taken aback.

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh calls the British royal family ‘terribly white’ Imagine someone talking like this on live TV about any other race pic.twitter.com/oX8V8rwiM0 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 7, 2023

Andoh’s father is of Ghanaian origin. In 2018, King Charles III met with Ghana’s Ashanti King, Osei Tutu II. Was Andoh “struck” by the “balcony” scene that day?