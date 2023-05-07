Bridgerton Star Adjoa Andoh Stunned to Discover British Royal Family is “Terribly White”

Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh joined ITV during coverage of King Charles III’s coronation celebration.

During the balcony moment, when the entire royal family gathers on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the crowd, she shared her apparent surprise that the Royal Family is …..white.

She remarked, “We have gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to a terribly white balcony. I am very struck by that.”

The program’s hosts,  Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham, seemed taken aback.

Andoh’s father is of Ghanaian origin.  In 2018, King Charles III met with Ghana’s Ashanti King, Osei Tutu II.  Was Andoh “struck” by the “balcony” scene that day?

King Charles III meets with Ghana’s Ashanti King, Osei Tutu II in 2018

 

 

 

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

