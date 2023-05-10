BREAKING: Texas National Guard Soldiers with Riot Gear Arrive at Major Illegal Crossing in Brownsville, Texas Ahead of Title 42 Expiration (VIDEO)

As the public health authority Title 42 expires this Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he will be sending a tactical border force.

“President [Joe] Biden is laying down a welcome mat to people across the entire world saying that the United States border is wide open, and it will lead to an incredible amount of people coming across the border illegally,” Abbott said on Monday, adding, it will “cause a catastrophic disaster in the United States.”

“Texas is doing more than any other state in the United States of America to defend the southern border,” he added.

On Wednesday, Texas National Guard in full riot gear arrived in Brownsville, TX near a major illegal crossing point as part of Gov. Abbott’s plan to repel an influx of illegal migrants in this area, according to FOX News correspondent Bill Melugin.

In a video filmed by journalist Bensman Todd, DPS officers and members of the Texas National Guard can be seen physically preventing and obstructing illegal aliens attempting to cross the river into Brownsville. Under orders from Gov. Abbott, they have also set up razor wire.

Governor Abbott has lauded the efforts of the Texas National Guard and Texas DPS in carrying out the necessary tasks.

“Great work by Texas National Guard and Texas DPS. Biden sent 1,500 troops to the border to do paperwork. Texas deployed trained soldiers and troopers to take real action and respond to this crisis,” Abbott tweeted.

