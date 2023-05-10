BREAKING: Texas National Guard Soldiers with Riot Gear Arrive at Major Illegal Crossing in Brownsville, Texas Ahead of Title 42 Expiration (VIDEO)

As the public health authority Title 42 expires this Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he will be sending a tactical border force.

“President [Joe] Biden is laying down a welcome mat to people across the entire world saying that the United States border is wide open, and it will lead to an incredible amount of people coming across the border illegally,” Abbott said on Monday, adding, it will “cause a catastrophic disaster in the United States.”

“Texas is doing more than any other state in the United States of America to defend the southern border,” he added.

On Wednesday, Texas National Guard in full riot gear arrived in Brownsville, TX near a major illegal crossing point as part of Gov. Abbott’s plan to repel an influx of illegal migrants in this area, according to FOX News correspondent Bill Melugin.

BREAKING: A quick reaction force of Texas National Guard soldiers w/ riot gear have just arrived at a major illegal crossing location here in Brownsville. I’m told this is part of TX Governor @GregAbbott_TX’s new specialized TX Border Response force meant to repel mass crossings. pic.twitter.com/dajhT2VXkM — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 10, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: Texas National Guard deployed riot gear soldiers to address illegal crossings at US-Mexico border 📌#Brownsville | #Texas Currently a significant amount of Texas National Guard soldiers outfitted in riot gear has just arrived on the scene at a major illegal… pic.twitter.com/QvBCSn6wXv — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 10, 2023

In a video filmed by journalist Bensman Todd, DPS officers and members of the Texas National Guard can be seen physically preventing and obstructing illegal aliens attempting to cross the river into Brownsville. Under orders from Gov. Abbott, they have also set up razor wire.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Video from journalist @BensmanTodd shows @TxDPS troopers and TX National Guard soldiers physically repelling/blocking migrants who are crossing the river illegally into Brownsville, TX. They have also deployed razor wire via orders from TX Gov. @GregAbbott_TX pic.twitter.com/o7nvtBbKlh — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 10, 2023

Governor Abbott has lauded the efforts of the Texas National Guard and Texas DPS in carrying out the necessary tasks.

“Great work by Texas National Guard and Texas DPS. Biden sent 1,500 troops to the border to do paperwork. Texas deployed trained soldiers and troopers to take real action and respond to this crisis,” Abbott tweeted.