BREAKING: McCarthy-Biden Debt Ceiling Bill Passes House, Advances to Senate

The House of Representatives on Wednesday evening passed the McCarthy-Biden debt ceiling bill.

The bill will advance to the senate ahead of the June 5 deadline.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Mitch McConnell vowed to push the bill through as quickly as possible.

The McCarthy-Biden bill raises the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling that funds the green new deal, decimates the energy sector, funds tens of thousands of new IRS agents, funds the corrupt Chris Wray FBI, and pushes ‘equity’ and ‘equality’ – code words for socialism.

